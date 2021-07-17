A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for five felony drug charges after police pulled him over for having the wrong license plate on his truck.
According to the police report, on July 1 an officer was on the 100 block of London Bridge Road when they saw a white Dodge Ram exit a parking lot.
Police say when they ran the Ram’s plate, it showed that the license plate was not associated with the vehicle.
The officer pulled over the truck and contacted the driver, Johnathan Springfield, who told police that he and a friend put the plate on because he hadn’t been issued one yet and he thought the cops wouldn’t pull him over if he put on the wrong plate.
Springfield was arrested, and a search of his person revealed that he had a burnt plastic straw used to inhale heroin and a plastic wrap with a white crystal substance that tested positive for meth. A search of his truck revealed a hypodermic needle with a clear substance and nine small blue pills that police believe to be fentanyl.
Springfield was transport to LHCPD jail where he was charged with knowingly displaying a false plate, possession of dangerous and narcotic drugs and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
