Three incumbents and one challenger officially signaled their intention to run for a city office in the 2022 election by picking up candidate packets from the Lake Havasu City Clerk’s Office on the first day they were available.
City Clerk Kelly Williams said four packets were pulled on Monday. Incumbent Cal Sheehy was the only person to pick up a packet for mayor, while incumbent councilmembers Jeni Coke and Jim Dolan both pulled papers to run for re-election to the City Council. Planning and Zoning Commissioner David Diaz also picked up a candidate packet for City Council on Monday.
More candidates will likely join the race in the weeks and months ahead, including incumbent Councilmember Michele Lin who has previously told Today’s News-Herald that she plans to seek re-election in 2022 but has not picked up the paperwork yet.
The mayor’s office and three seats on the City Council will be up for grabs during the election this year.
The candidate packets include information about the election process along with all the forms, documents, and petitions necessary to be included on the ballot in the Aug. 2 primary election. Picking up a candidate packet — or “pulling papers” — signals a person’s interest in running for office but it does not ensure that they will be placed on the ballot. Complete packets must be returned to the city clerk between March 7 and April 4 – including a petition containing between 645 and 1,289 signatures – in order to be placed on the ballot.
Eligible candidates must be at least 18 years old when the nomination papers are filed, they must reside within the city limits, and they must be properly registered to vote in Lake Havasu City.
