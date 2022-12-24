One of the many uncomfortable questions parenthood forces an adult to answer is the question of how to handle the legend of Santa Claus with your kids.
In a family of believers what do you do when your child’s peers start trying to spoil the fun and how do you keep the Christmas magic alive once the secret is out?
These were all questions that local Lake Havasu City resident, Jeff Janke, had to reckon with when he wrote the Secret Santa Claus Club for his then nine-year-old daughter, River, as a way to break the truth about Santa to her.
The journey to creating the Secret Santa Claus Club began, Janke says, one day when his ex-wife called to say River’s friends were talking about Santa and that it might be time to have “that” conversation with her.
“She asked if I could think of any creative ways that we can make this special for her,” Janke said.
Janke thought of a couple ideas, but he says that ultimately both he and his ex agreed on the idea of writing the children’s book.
So believing he could dodge the conversation for one more Christmas, Janke spent the next year writing a story about a little girl who grows up loving Santa and wakes up every Christmas morning in awe of the magic Chris Cringle has once again pulled off.
Eventually when the girl turns 10, she starts to question the legend at which point her parents give her an invite to the Secret Santa Claus Club. The girl learns the truth but also learns that it is up to her to keep the Christmas magic alive.
When writing the book Janke says he wanted to find a way to break the news to his daughter but in a way that kept the whole spirit of the holiday and of Santa Claus alive.
“I didn’t want the whole idea of Santa Claus to be ruined by kids who get off by letting kids know,” Janke said. “I also wanted to hold my own child responsible, so she didn’t ruin it for other kids.”
Before the Secret Santa Claus Club, Janke says he had never really thought too much about writing a children’s book. But like his 2015 feature “Highway to Havasu” Janke said once his mind was set to the project he wasn’t going to stop.
“It is more like a creativity thing—like a challenge—that if I feel passionate enough about it, I don’t stop until it is done,” Janke said.
Initially Janke says Secret Santa Claus Club was only intended for his daughter but as friends heard about the book, they became more and more intrigued. Eventually one friend offered to help Janke share the book with a larger audience and get it published.
Seeing that this was a question that every parent grapples with at some point, Janke says he was happy to share the Secret Santa Claus Club.
