The weekend kicked off with a fresh start for Lake Havasu City youth and their families.
Over 100 local residents attended Saturday’s 5th Annual Back to School event at The Clothes Closet. President and CEO Christine Watson-Buntemeyer remarked that more families were present for this year’s event.
Organization volunteers along with several members of other Havasu-based groups assisted families throughout the morning and early afternoon.
“This is such a good thing for our community. This is my fourth year doing it and I just enjoy it so much to see the smiles on the kids’ faces,” said Barb Smith, president of the Western Welcome Club of Arizona. “To just know that they’re going to school with new shoes, new shirts, it’s just very rewarding.”
Youth registered in local private and public schools received classroom materials and backpacks for the upcoming school year. Appropriate school shirts were distributed to families along with shoes, undergarments and pants.
Families were provided with children’s books, free haircuts, and resource information related to food assistance and healthcare programs.
Clothes Closet volunteer and Havasu resident Esthela Dominguez, who is a mother of six children, contributed her time for Saturday’s event.
“My church donated some chips and water, so we brought that and we set up the tables,” Dominguez said. “Bless their hearts for everyone who donated. If we all gather up and unite, we’re going to help each other.”
On-site face painting and balloon artists treated young attendees to complimentary balloon figures and body art. A number of refreshments were also available to attendees, including cotton candy, snow cones, and a catered barbeque lunch.
