Many great things were said about John “Jay” Hart from those who were close to him. He is best described as someone who enjoyed life and had a passion for boat racing.
“The great thing about Jay is that he was in a really good place,” Hart’s uncle Fred Hart said. “He was considered one of the best and just enjoyed life and loved what he was doing.”
Jay died on Aug. 8 after a collision while competing at the Long Beach Sprint Nationals — a 75-year-old speedboat racing event. According to the Long Beach Press-Telegram, Hart was fatally injured after his vessel flipped over at about 110 mph during a race, ejecting him from its cockpit.
Jay was 37 and a Lake Havasu High graduate.
Like many times before, Fred was in attendance during the race.
“It’ll definitely be a day I’ll live with for the rest of my life,” Fred said.
Jay was the second racer in recent years to die after crashing at the Long Beach event. The other death occurred in 2018 when a speed boat driver died a week and a half after he was critically injured during the race.
“It is a very dangerous sport, we know that,” Fred said. “Jay knew that more than anybody. I’ve crashed and been in accidents and he’s been there to help me. We’ve always known that, unfortunately, that’s part of what we do.
“We’ve always talked about, if we did go in life, it would rather be doing something we loved to do and Jay truly loved driving boats. If you find any comfort at all, you just know that he was right where he wanted to be.”
Since Jay’s death, Fred said love and support from the local boat racing community has been overwhelming, saying “it’s a really long list” of people who gave him and his family condolences through text. Fred hasn’t been able to reply back to everyone because there’s so many messages.
“The boating community is second to none. I mean it’s just truly all family,” Fred said. “We help each other and support each other and that’s really kind of what the racing community is doing for us right now. It’s just overwhelming, and I just want to say thank you to everyone.”
Jay and Fred come from a family that has been involved in boat racing for more than 50 years. Jay grew up around boat racing, watching his father and uncle compete. Jay’s grandfather was also a boat racer.
Since being around boat racing at a very young age, Jay was involved in a variety of ways. He used to help Fred build boat motors and equipment when the latter was racing. Fred helped Jay get his first ride with a friend, who the latter later started driving for.
“Just his skill level and everything that was there kept leading him more and more to driving for other people,” Fred said. “Basically, made the top of the sport, driving the K-Boats that he was driving in Long Beach.”
Prior to his death, Jay helped operate Turbo Re-Source, a local business in Havasu. Turbo Re-Source owner Tom Spichtig remembers the exact moment he heard the devastating news of Jay’s passing.
“I was at home Sunday afternoon and as soon as I seen it was his uncle calling, I already knew,” Tom said.
Tom is a longtime friend of the Hart family, knowing Jay since he was three and when the family lived in Salt Lake City. Tom said he’s spent some time with Jay’s family since his death and has been working at his shop full time after being in a semi-retirement stage.
Turbo Re-source is located in the same building as Limit Engineering Inc. on Kiowa Boulevard. Bill Beckman, owner of Limit Engineering, knew Jay since he was 16 and described him as someone who grew into a “fine young man.”
Like Tom, Bill received the news on a phone call on the day of Jay’s death and is still processing the tragedy. When Jay was alive, Bill saw him every day at work, and not seeing him in the building anymore has been an adjustment for him.
“He’s the kind of guy that would give you the shirt off his back in the snow,” Bill said. “He was that kind of guy. He went out his way to help you.”
Fred said the family will hold a memorial service for Jay on Oct. 2 in Havasu.
