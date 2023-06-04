With assistance from the Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City, Cub Scout Pack 85 has nurtured local youth for close to seven years.
Open to all students in kindergarten to 5th grade, the program instills beneficial life skills into participating youth. Brittany Waldrep, committee chair and Webelos den leader, joined the family-friendly group when her oldest son was in the 1st grade.
The following year, Waldrep was approached to become a den leader, she says. Waldrep’s middle son became a member when he was in kindergarten and her husband, William Waldrep, currently acts as the group’s Assistant Cub Master. Waldrep attributes the closeness she experiences with her family to their involvement with the program.
Since the Kiwanis Club is the group’s charter organization, Waldrep says the nonprofit organization has helped to maintain the pack over the years. In addition, trained volunteers composed of parents and family members lend their time to manage the pack on a daily basis.
The pack’s current enrollment includes 15 children, all of whom are students at local grade schools, Waldrep says.
“We impact the community because we are teaching the kids important life skills that go beyond the normal elementary school classroom teachings,” Waldrep said. “These kids will have a great understanding of the importance of serving the community, local government and their country when they go out into the world.”
Registered with the Boy Scouts of America, the pack follows along with the guidelines set forth by the organization’s Scout Law. By doing so, participating members learn skills and fundamental knowledge relating to both the outdoors and the indoors, Waldrep adds.
The pack’s family-oriented nature is welcoming to families who are interested in the group. Yearly summer events and activities are regularly held for current members and their siblings as well as for prospective families. This year, the pack begins its summer itinerary in mid-June with activities held at various locations around Havasu.
For those who give the pack a try, Waldrep says scholarships are offered through the Boy Scouts Las Vegas Area Council to minimize the group’s annual dues.
“One of our goals for the next scouting year is to get more involved with community organizations,” Waldrep continued. “We would love to work with any organization that has a community service project for kids to participate in.”
For more information on Cub Scout Pack 85 or the group’s upcoming events, call or text 928-362-2190 or email Lhcpack85@gmail.com. The group can also be reached online by searching “Cub Scout Pack 85- Lake Havasu City- LVAC” on Facebook.
