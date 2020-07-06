Although a body found last week in Lake Havasu has not officially been identified by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, the friend of a woman who has been missing since Labor Day in 2018 said on social media that they have received news that Raegan Heitzig had been found.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported on Sunday that a dead body was found on Thursday on the California shoreline of Lake Havasu about half a mile south of Blankenship Bend. The press release said the identity is still not officially known, pending a positive identification for the Coroner’s Division.
Public Information Officer Jodi Miller said the sheriff’s department doesn’t have any further information to release until the body has been identified, which could take a while.
“The identification has to be scientifically proven,” Miller said. “Sometimes that takes weeks depending on how they are able to identify the deceased. It is really something that is extremely difficult to put a timeframe on.”
But Kaley Sue Reeder, a friend of Heitzig’s, said in social media posts on Saturday that family and friends had received “bittersweet news about Rae,” saying that she had been found on the Colorado River. In the post, Reeder said they are saddened by the news but also thankful and relieved.
“We will finally be able to bring her home to us after almost two years,” Reeder wrote in the posts. “She was the brightest light and the most beautiful person on earth.”
Heitzig went missing on Labor Day in 2018 when she set out on the Colorado River as a passenger with her sister, aunt, and other family members. While riding near Topock, their boat collided with another watercraft and ejected all of the passengers. Four people were killed in the accident, including Heitzig, and nine people were injured. The three other deceased victims were recovered within weeks of the accident, but the search for Heitzig was unsuccessful.
The Mohave County Sherriff’s Department searched with drones and aerial surveillance, patrol boats, search and rescue crews in kayaks, and teams of professional divers from San Bernardino, Mohave, and Los Angeles counties.
The family also obtained the help of a private search and rescue operation, but to no avail.
Family and friends held a celebration of life for Heitzig in Sept. 2019.
No charges were filled in relation to the accident.
