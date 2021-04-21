A Washington state family will go home with a new puppy, and the Western Arizona Humane Society had a story to share this weekend after a charity auction at Lake Havasu City’s Kokomo Nightclub.
The event was a capstone for the Super Cat Fest West event, which brought hundreds of performance boaters and watercraft enthusiasts to the Havasu’s shores this weekend. The venue was packed with boaters and supporters Saturday night, who joined in the bidding for some of the organization’s available shelter animals.
According to Humane Society Executive Director Patty Gillmore, an Australian shepherd puppy instantly earned the adoration of Washington resident Colton Moe, who attended the event with his parents.
“The puppy was in need of a good home,” Gillmore said. “Everyone was really excited, and this family’s son really wanted it. The bids reached $2,000, then $2,100 … watching it was like a Hallmark movie … and then a final bid came in at $3,000.”
It was a bid no one was able or willing to match, Gillmore said, made by London Bridge Resort owner Thomas Flatly. Flatly has long been a supporter of the Western Arizona Humane Society, and a longtime friend of Gillmore’s.
“The little boy seemed heartbroken,” Gillmore said. “And then Tom gave the puppy to him. He wanted the boy to have the dog, but he also wanted to make sure the Humane Society got good money for it. Now that puppy is going back to Washington with his new family.”
According to Gillmore, there were few at the event who weren’t touched by Flatly’s show of generosity.
“It was a really nice event,” Flatly said in a Wednesday interview. “There was a little boy who really wanted that puppy, and I wanted to make sure he got him. It was a nice donation for the humane society and a nice gift for the little boy. He was quite overwhelmed. His parents were grateful, and it was the right thing to do.”
“The whole event was incredible,” Gillmore said. “We’re happy to have so many people who support us. I’m proud to call Tom a friend.”
The event raised about $30,000, all of which went to the Western Arizona Humane Society. The organization hopes to use that funding to purchase a new ultrasound machine for its veterinary clinic.
“With the coronavirus, they haven’t been able to do many fundraisers, and this Saturday was nice,” Flatly said. “The Humane Society lives and breathes on donations, and when they can’t hold these events, it’s hard. Patty was thrilled.”
The Western Arizona Humane Society’s next major charity events are scheduled to take place later this year, with the return of the organization’s annual “Top Hats & Tails” charity dinner in October, and the “Duck Derby” on beneath the London Bridge in September.
“We’re beginning to get back to some semblance of normalcy,” Gillmore said. “The more normal things become, the more we can continue saving the lives of these animals.”
