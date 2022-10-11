A competitor at this year’s International Jet Sport Boating Association World Finals was critically injured during this weekend’s event. Now friends, supporters and Lake Havasu City residents are waiting for the latest news in his recovery.
The international racing community was stunned Saturday afternoon when Phoenix competitor Tyron Motzouris, formerly of South Africa, was reportedly struck by another personal watercraft after falling into the water during a race at the event. According to the Zululand Observer this week, Motzouris signaled to officials and other racers after he had fallen into the water, before he was struck by another personal watercraft at full speed.
Motzouris was ultimately pulled from the water and transported from the event to Havasu Regional Medical Center, reportedly in critical condition.
Friends and family of Motzouris began a crowdfunding campaign for the victim on Sunday, through GoFundMe.
“On Oct. 8, Tyron Motzouris was badly injured while racing at the IJSBA World Finals,” campaign organizers wrote. “While we don’t know the full extent of his injuries, he will need extensive care. We ask for your prayers and support for Tyron and his family.”
Motzouris has raced professionally since at least 2015, according to his Facebook page, and this weekend appeared at the IJSBA World Finals alongside brother Dustin Motzouris. Dustin Motzouris did not race in this year’s event, but attended to support his brother before, and after the accident took place.
“Today was probably the worst day of my life, and I have been through some tough times,” Dustin wrote of the incident in a Saturday Facebook post. “My brother, my best friend and one of the best humans I know was severely injured while racing and is fighting for his life. He has drifted across the line a few times, but has kept fighting. He has a lot to live for and a beautiful young family that needs him.”
Attempts to contact IJSBA officials by telephone for comment on the incident were unsuccessful as of Tuesday afternoon.
As of Tuesday, the GoFundMe crowdsourcing campaign for Motzouris’ hopeful recovery had raised more than $8,700 of its $100,000 goal.
