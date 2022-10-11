Tyron Motzouris

Tyron Motzouris is photographed with his wife Dominique Motzouris and their two children in a Facebook post from June 26. Motzouris was seriously injured on Saturday while competing in the International Jet Sport Boating Association World Finals in Havasu, and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover expected medical bills.

A competitor at this year’s International Jet Sport Boating Association World Finals was critically injured during this weekend’s event. Now friends, supporters and Lake Havasu City residents are waiting for the latest news in his recovery.

The international racing community was stunned Saturday afternoon when Phoenix competitor Tyron Motzouris, formerly of South Africa, was reportedly struck by another personal watercraft after falling into the water during a race at the event. According to the Zululand Observer this week, Motzouris signaled to officials and other racers after he had fallen into the water, before he was struck by another personal watercraft at full speed.

