Despite cutbacks earlier this year, the Lake Havasu Farmers Market has seen continued support despite the coronavirus pandemic. The event will return this Saturday for Lake Havasu City customers to enjoy fresh, local foods and produce.
The Farmers Market has taken place twice each month since April at McCulloch Boulevard’s Kitchen Art Workspace. According to organizers, it’s an event that highlights local farmers, bakers, artists and chefs throughout the Lower Colorado River community. Healthcare products, food items, groceries and other essential items have kept the event going – but as other businesses have seen cutbacks or shutdowns throughout the crisis, the Farmers Market hasn’t gone unscathed.
According to organizer Regan Ross-Robertson, the event hosted about 45 vendors in February. Now, about 20 essential vendors are still committed to participate in the event through the remainder of 2020.
“We’re doing well,” Robertson said Wednesday. “We had to cut back on our size and the amount of visitors who can come in starting in March … now the crowd fluctuates, depending on what’s going on that day. At the last market we held, people said we were getting back to where we were before the crisis.”
Keeping the market sanitary has been a must for organizers, and according to Robertson, the event has taken measures to prevent possible contamination of produce before it reaches customers. Vendors have been distanced to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus to others, and masks are required at the event. Hand sanitizer is made available to vendors and customers, and because the event is indoors, organizers are better able to limit the number of people who enter at any given time.
As the event continues, it has already attracted the attention of farmers and distributors beyond Havasu. The farmers market partnered with Phoenix-based Sun Produce Co-op earlier this year, which Robertson says will offer a few more options for the fall growing season.
Because the produce offered at Havasu’s farmers market is freshly grown, however, Robertson says that it is not ready to eat. Eating at the location is prohibited, and customers are advised to wash any produce they buy before consuming it.
According to the Iowa-based Farmers Market Coalition, farmers markets such as Havasu’s are distinct from traditional grocery stores in that all money spent by consumers is returned directly to producers – as opposed to 15% of revenue from produce sales at the supermarket.
To find out more about the Lake Havasu Farmers Market, or to shop for produce online, visit www.lakehavasufarmersmarket.com.
The next Lake Havasu Farmers Market will be held 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
