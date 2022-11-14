Be sure to practice that royal wave for this Wednesday’s fashion show.
The Cancer Association of Havasu is celebrating 35 years of fashion show fundraisers with The Havasu Royal Elegant Evening Fashion Show this Wednesday. Money raised from the show will go to the association in order to help with its mission of cancer prevention and support in the Lake Havasu City community.
According to Evie Cistaro, association volunteer and PR, this year’s show is called the Royal Evening Fashion Show to honor Queen Elizabeth II who passed earlier this year. In addition to the name change, Cistaro says the décor will also honor the late monarch.
“Our room is going to be decorated in purple and we all have to wear something purple in honor of Queen Elizabeth,” Cistaro said.
The switch is just the latest tweak to the Association’s fashion show which has been serving (and entertaining) the community for over 30 years.
Cistaro says the first fashion show in Lake Havasu City was held on Monday, November 28, 1987 at the original Holiday Inn. The fundraiser was the brainchild of Yvonne Litchfield and Chris Bergman, Cistaro says, who envisioned the show as a way of showing evening fashions for upcoming holiday parties.
That initial show was a huge success, Cistaro says.
“We only sold 100 tickets…but there were 50 people at the door trying to get in,” Cistaro said. “We raised $1,000, no one in Lake Havasu had ever raised that much.”
Knowing they were on to “something big” Cistaro says the group kept putting on the fashion show each year, changing and improving it with each year. Some of the changes were subtle, Cistaro says, like going from having a narrator describe the model’s dresses as they walked the runway to playing music for more of a party atmosphere.
Other changes were larger like switching venues. Cistaro says the Fashion Show was originally thought of as something for women to do while the men watched Monday night football, but as the fundraiser’s popularity rose more and more people (including men) wanted to come.
To accommodate the fashion show going from a girls night to date night, Cistaro says, the cancer group moved the event to the London Bridge Resort in 1991 and have been there ever since.
The biggest change, however, came in 1999 when the Cancer Association of Havasu was founded. Prior to 1999, Cistaro says, the Lake Havasu cancer association was a local chapter in a national organization. That meant money raised in Havasu was going outside the community which is not what Cistaro and others envisioned.
“I need the money to stay here to help the people in the community,” Cistaro said. “…Our goal has always been to help people in this community. To help survivors—you need to be with people that have been on your road, on that journey,”
$15,000 was raised in the first fashion show put on by the Cancer Association of Havasu, Cistaro says, all of which stayed in the community.
