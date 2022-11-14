Elegant Evening Fashion Show

Jack Weldon, of Crown Jewels of Lake Havasu, with models (from left) Jessica Hans, Desiree Sherk, Sayrah Thayer and T Casaburi. Crown Jewels has participated in the Elegant Evening Fashion Show for 28 years.

 Brandon Messick/News-Herald photo

Be sure to practice that royal wave for this Wednesday’s fashion show.

The Cancer Association of Havasu is celebrating 35 years of fashion show fundraisers with The Havasu Royal Elegant Evening Fashion Show this Wednesday. Money raised from the show will go to the association in order to help with its mission of cancer prevention and support in the Lake Havasu City community.

