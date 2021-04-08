DATES:
Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11.
BOAT SHOW LOCATION:
Havasu 95 Speedway, 7260 Dub Campbell Parkway, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 – at the south end of town off of State Route 95.
BOAT SHOW PUBLIC HOURS: (rain or shine)
Friday -- noon to 6 p.m.
Saturday -- 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday -- 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
CONCESSIONS:
Food courts, beverages and beer gardens on-site. No off-site alcoholic beverages or glass containers allowed. Dogs on leash are okay.
GENERAL ADMISSION:
$8 for adults, kids 6 & under free, parking is also free on and off-site (cash only at ticket booth). Dogs on leash are okay.
SPECIAL BOAT SHOW ATTRACTIONS:
• Kids’ corner enrichment: It’s fun for the whole family, especially the kids This is a new Lake Havasu City based program aimed at both entertaining and educating kids about the lake and everything it has to offer. Please stop by and become more informed about how this program is bringing parents and children closer together.
Looking for cornhole players: Cornhole is a recreational game that is rapidly sweeping the State of Arizona and the 2021 Lake Havasu Boat Show will be right at the epicenter of this phenomenon. The Boat Show will be hosting the Lake Havasu Spring Cornhole Championships with 100% cash payback of entry fees to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winning teams. Competition will be held on Saturday only and is a “teams (2 players) only competition. On-site registration begins at 9:00am, tournament start. at 10:00am. Entry fee is $40 per team. Pre-registration is suggested by entering online at https://lakehavasuboatshow.com/cornhole-championships
Or contacting tournament director, Bob Crum at 303-919-0948 or email bobjean2960@msn.com.
Free poker run
You don’t need a boat for this. Another new addition to the 2021 Havasu Boat Show is an on-land poker run that’s free to enter to all admission ticket purchasers. Attendees to the show only need to sign-up when they enter the Boat Show and begin collecting cards at various designated exhibitor booths located throughout the venue. If you’re lucky enough to collect a winning poker hand, there’s a boat-load of prizes to be won.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.