One person was declared dead at the scene of a single-vehicle accident Thursday north of Parker.
Buckskin Fire Chief Troy Maloney said in an incident report that Buckskin Fire was dispatched at 5:39 a.m. to an accident on State Route 95 near the Harbour Inn Motel, 4749 N. Highway 95. Maloney said they arrived to find one person in cardiac arrest.
Maloney said firefighters began using life-saving efforts on the person. The person was declared dead at the scene.
American Medical Response, the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety also arrived on the scene.
Investigation of the accident was turned over to the DPS. No other information was immediately available.
Today's News-Herald will public more information about this accident as it becomes available.
