A 25-year-old Fort Mohave resident has been identified as the victim of a fatal head-on collision that took place this weekend.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Dylan Marsh was driving his sedan northbound on State Route 95 on Saturday evening, near the I-40 junction about 14 miles north of Lake Havasu City. Public Safety officials say Marsh was driving in the wrong lane of travel when an oncoming tractor-trailer approached him. Both vehicles swerved into the northbound lane to avoid the collision, investigators said this week, and met head-on.
Marsh was pronounced dead at the scene, and the southbound lane of State Route 95 was closed as police investigated and work crews cleared the scene of the accident.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.