The stretch of State Route 95 that claimed the lives of a Lake Havasu City mother and daughter over the weekend has at least one local official considering possible safety measures.
Sunday afternoon’s accident killed Havasu resident Maria Ramirez-Rangle and her 10-year-old daughter, who has not been identified by police. Also injured in the two-car accident were Gerardo Venegas of Havasu, two boys, ages 14 and 5, and a 28-year-old Alaska man. Police have not provided the names of the other children or the adult males involved in the crash.
The area where the accident happened, near Falls Springs Wash just north of Lake Havasu City limits, isn’t far from the scene of another fatal crash that occurred in October. That accident involved three vehicles and occurred when Charles Ostergaard, a Havasu resident, crossed the center lane and collided with a pickup truck. Ostergaard was pronounced dead at the scene.
Now Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Vincent Gallegos hopes his group can do something about it.
Gallegos, director of the Lake Havasu Metropolitan Planning Organization, said the image of the family involved in Sunday’s fatal accident is weighing heavily on his heart and mind.
“I’m truly heartbroken any time there is a crash that involves fatalities or serious injuries,” he said, reflecting on the incident. “Looking at that family, I think of how life can change in the blink of an eye.”
Gallegos said the accident motivated him to take action through the MPO, which acts as a traffic safety and planning organization for the Havasu region.
Gallegos said there are no improvement projects identified for that stretch of State Route 95, but he hopes that could soon change.
“In light of recent events, I want to start some conversations with the MPO and ADOT [Arizona Department of Transportation], especially, to see what they would be willing to consider and what kind of funding would be available,” he said.
He pointed to recent highway median projects, like those currently being installed near Kiowa Boulevard, as an example of a countermeasure that can make a trouble spot safer for motorists.
Other options include rumble strips along the center stripes or more reflective paint.
Sparking those conversations is now high on Gallegos’ priority list.
“If there’s something we can do from an engineering and educational standpoint,” Gallegos said, “then that’s what we should do.”
Lake Havasu City police did not have any new information regarding the status of those involved in Sunday’s accident as of Wednesday afternoon.
The GoFundMe campaign started by a family friend of Gerardo Venegas was up to nearly $25,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. The donation website can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-venegas-family.
