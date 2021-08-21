Bats found in Mohave County may carry the fungus that causes white-nose syndrome, a fatal condition for the flying mammals.
The Arizona Department of Game and Fish said Friday that results from monitoring work this spring showed that pseudogymnoascus destructans, the fungus that causes white nose syndrome in bats, may be present in species collected across five counties in northwestern Arizona and California.
Lake Havasu City is home to thousands of bats, including a roosting colony of Myotis yumanensis bats — or Yuma bats — that make their home inside the hollow innards of the London Bridge.
According to a news release from the Department of Game & Fish, the results are considered “inconclusive” based on established national standards for the disease, which means they do not provide definitive evidence of the fungus being present in bat populations. However, officials note they do underscore the importance of increased surveillance for white nose syndrome and the public’s help in reporting sick or dead bats.
Federal and state agencies are asking the public to report any sick or dead bats found on the landscape. Sick or dying bats observed during winter may be a sign of white-nose syndrome and can lead scientists to important roosting locations.
The general public should not handle bats but can report bat sightings to park rangers or state biologists.
In Arizona, the public can report bat colonies or observations of sick or dead bats to bats@azgfd.gov.
Natural resource managers in California and Arizona are monitoring the rapid spread of white-nose syndrome across North America and watching local bat species for evidence of the fungus.
Samples were analyzed at Northern Arizona Universityand suggest that DNA from the fungus may be present in low amounts on seven bat species, including two species not previously known to be affected by the fungus.
White-nose syndrome is a serious concern for wildlife managers across North America, as it has caused significant population declines in several susceptible bat species. Bats become infected during hibernation through physical contact with other bats or a contaminated roost surface, enabling the disease to spread quickly through a colony. The disease is not known to pose a direct health risk to people, pets or wildlife other than bats.
People can protect bats and help slow the spread of the fungus by honoring closures in caves, old mine adits and other areas used by bats.
White-nose syndrome has killed millions of bats in North America — with mortality rates of up to 100 percent observed at some colonies — since it was first seen in New York in 2006. To date, WNS has been confirmed in bats from 37 states and seven Canadian provinces.
Visit whitenosesyndrome.org for more information.
