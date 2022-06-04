Mohave County’s five elected constables could receive a cut to their salaries next week, as the county’s governing board is scheduled to decide their pay after years of debate. But according to members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the constables’ positions may not be worth the price.
Under statute, the constables’ pay is determined every four years, in June, prior to a general election. The position of constable cannot be eliminated by county ordinance – but it’s also a position that has been referred to as redundant, or even antiquated.
The position of constable exists under Arizona statute, with each serving a justice of the peace to distribute court documents to parties in civil or criminal cases. It’s a duty shared by deputies of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, and board members have in recent months discussed the necessity of the constables’ continued function in Mohave County.
Under state statute, the annual salary ranges for constables in precincts of more than 16,000 registered voters is between $48,000 and $67,000 per year. Four of the county’s constables fall within that range, with salaries of $57,045. The county’s smallest constabulatory precinct has a pay range of only $15,000.
But for a total of more than $240,000, county supervisors may not believe residents are getting their money’s worth.
In April, board members discussed the possibility of reducing the number of constables serving in Mohave County, and to consolidate their districts – eliminating all but one of the state-required positions countywide.
County Supervisors Travis Lingenfelter and Jean Bishop expressed possible interest in April as to limiting or reducing the expense of the constable positions throughout Mohave County.
“I think I would really like to see us looking into having a presiding constable for Mohave County, and a presiding justice of the peace,” Bishop said. “I would like to have supervisors look at information sent to us by the County Supervisors’ Association on the topic, and have an agenda item discussing the actual salary of the constables.”
In April, Lingenfelter indicated that the use of private process servers may cost the county less money than fully funding all five constables’ positions.
And according to statements in April by Deputy Mohave County Attorney Tyler Palmer, state statute says there must be a constable in Mohave County – but the law places no requirements on how many.
“It is certainly within the authority of the board to reduce the number of constables to serve under them.” Palmer said.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly decide on the issue of constables’ pay, or how many constables will be funded, at its first June meeting next Monday in Kingman. Their decision will ultimately take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
