A man accused in the death of his 2-year-old daughter could enter a guilty plea this week.
Ty Martin, 23, has awaited trial since his arrest in May, when he allegedly left his daughter unattended in his parked vehicle. He now faces charges of second degree murder, with a trial scheduled to begin next year. Earlier this month, however, Mohave County Legal Defender Ron Gilleo filed a motion to vacate the trial date and set a change of plea hearing this Friday.
On May 11, police and paramedics were dispatched to a Cadet Lane address, where the victim was found unconscious and unresponsive in Martin’s vehicle.
According to investigators, Madison Martin had been left in the vehicle with the air conditioner at its lowest setting, while Martin visited a friend’s home.
According to statements allegedly made by Martin to police, he brought his daughter with him to give his wife “a break” from watching over her. Martin told investigators he intended to take his friend, identified as 23-year-old Noah Grabowski, to a restaurant while he was visiting Havasu.
Martin, a former Lake Havasu City resident, allegedly told police he smoked marijuana while waiting for Grabowski to prepare to leave his residence.
When Martin and Grabowski returned to Martin’s car, the police report said, they found Madison Martin unconscious and sweating profusely. Officers found Martin attempting to resuscitate his daughter when they arrived at the scene.
She would later be transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment, and pronounced deceased. The cause was determined to have been severe heat exposure.
As of July, Gilleo was attempting to negotiate a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors on Martin’s behalf. While the terms of that agreement were not immediately available as of Wednesday afternoon, such a deal could be presented and possibly approved Friday at Martin’s change of plea hearing.
Martin remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of Wednesday, on $100,000 bond.
Attempts to contact Gilleo and Mohave County Deputy Attorney Karolina Czaplinska by telephone were unsuccessful as of Wednesday evening.
