More than one year after his arrest, a former Lake Havasu City resident will appear for judgment and sentencing next month after pleading guilty in the accidental death of his daughter.
On Friday, 24-year-old Ty W. Martin pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder by domestic violence. Charges of felony child abuse will be dismissed by prosecutors. Under the plea agreement signed by Martin, he will serve 16 years in prison without the possibility of early release.
Martin was arrested May 11, after police responded to a Cadet Lane address after receiving reports of an unresponsive child. Police say Martin was visiting Lake Havasu City with his family for Mother’s Day weekend, and took his 20-month-old daughter with him when he went to visit friends in Havasu.
Investigators said last year that Martin had been smoking marijuana at the residence of 23-year-old Noah Grabowski while his daughter was left unaccompanied in his vehicle, with the air conditioner on its lowest setting. According to police, Madison Martin waited for as long as 45 minutes before he returned.
Police say Martin contacted emergency dispatchers when he discovered his child sweating profusely and unresponsive in his vehicle. When police and paramedics arrived, Martin was attempting to resuscitate his child. Madison Martin was transported from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Madison Martin’s death was later ruled accidental by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, the result of severe hyperthermia and dehydration.
Grabowski was later arrested when investigators allegedly learned his home had been used to grow and cultivate marijuana.
Martin is scheduled to appear June 19 in Mohave Superior Court for judgment and sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.