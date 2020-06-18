A former Lake Havasu City resident could be sentenced today in the accidental death of his 2-year-old daughter. A plea agreement would send him to prison for 16 years without parole.
Ty W. Martin pleaded guilty last month to charges of second-degree murder in an agreement with Mohave County prosecutors. As part of the deal, charges of felony child abuse will be dismissed in Martin’s case. Now Martin’s fate will be decided by Mohave Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle, as he chooses whether to accept the agreement as offered by prosecutors.
The case began last Mother’s Day weekend, Martin drove to Havasu with his wife and children. According to statements allegedly made by Martin to investigators, he planned to visit friends while in Havasu, and brought 20-month-old Madison Martin with him.
Police say Martin parked his car about a mile away from the residence of Havasu resident Martin Grabowski. According to the report, Martin left his engine running with the vehicle’s air conditioning turned to its lowest setting, and went to Grabowski’s residence. Martin allegedly told investigators he intended to take Grabowski to a restaurant for lunch. But even as Madison Martin waited for her father, Ty Martin waited for Grabowski to shower and get ready.
Martin allegedly told investigators he smoked marijuana while waiting, before returning to his vehicle with Grabowski. According to police, as long as 45 minutes may have passed before Martin returned to his vehicle. When Martin discovered his daughter in a state of severe heat exhaustion, he and Grabowski contacted emergency dispatchers. Madison Martin was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment, where she was pronounced dead that afternoon.
Court documents showed that Martin was initially charged with manslaughter in the case, before former Deputy Mohave County Attorney Megan McCoy elevated the charge against him to second-degree murder and felony child abuse. The charge would have held a maximum penalty of 24 years in prison.
If the agreement is accepted by Mohave Superior Court Judge today, Martin will be sentenced to 16 years in prison, without the possibility of early release. But not all Havasu residents agree with such a decision.
In a letter to Carlisle earlier this month, Havasu resident Jackie Middleton expressed concern as to Martin’s possible sentencing. Middleton, who appeared to have no personal connection to Martin, asked Carlisle to show leniency in his sentencing, if such were possible.
“I was shocked to see that his charge was second degree murder,” Middleton wrote. “I was expecting a charge of involuntary manslaughter. I read about it in the newspaper. When I read that he had taken a plea bargain of 16 years without the possibility of early release, it took my breath away.”
Middleton described Martin’s case as one of “accidental death, born out of his negligence,” but said she’s never heard of a similar case with such steep repercussions for the defendant. And according to Middleton, Martin’s case is by no means similar to that of former Lake Havasu City resident Andrew J. Lamorie.
Lamorie, 24, was charged with first-degree murder in January 2018, when his daughter was found unconscious and barely breathing on the floor of his home. Emergency first responders transported Lamorie’s daughter to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and she was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment. Medical officials allegedly informed police the victim suffered severe injuries consistent with physical abuse, and may also have been starved. The victim survived three days before she was declared brain dead.
According to court records, Lamorie accepted an agreement from Mohave County prosecutors last month, in which he pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder by domestic violence – the same charge to which Martin has pleaded guilty. According to Lamorie’s plea agreement, he could serve 10 to 16 years in prison.
“My plea to the court is that this young man have a lesser sentence, and at least not have the possibility of early release taken away from him,” Middleton wrote. “He has to live with the consequences of his actions, in knowing that his negligence and carelessness cost him the life of his child … I cannot see how justice is being served here. I felt morally obligated to speak out.”
As Martin’s case comes to an apparent end, Lamorie’s own sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place June 26. Lamorie’s sentence will be decided by Mohave Superior Judge Billy Sipe.
