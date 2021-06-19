Fishing has long been considered a bonding activity between a parent and their kids. Professional anglers and Lake Havasu City residents Dean Rojas and Roy Hawk best described those types of bonding experiences as moments every father should cherish.
“Anytime you spend time with your kids, cherish it because they grow up very fast and pretty soon you don’t see them as often as you used to,” Rojas said. “You miss them and you just want to spend more time with them.”
Hawk recalls the time when his father Roy Hawk Sr. introduced him to fishing – a memory he’ll remember forever.
“I literally have a picture from the first time I went fishing,” Roy Jr. said. “I’m sitting there, probably six or seven years old, with a stick, with a line at the end of the stick with a bobber and a hook, and I caught a bluegill. It was the first fish I ever caught, and I’ll never forget that memory.
“My dad passed away two years ago so I’ll always cherish that memory, and he’s the one that started me on that path.”
Roy Jr. has passed on his love of fishing to his children – Skyler Hawk, Sunny Hawk, Austin McEvers and Kaitlyn Ioimo – but his second youngest son, Sunny, was the one who followed in his footsteps. Sunny is a competitive angler himself and has fished professionally for about six years.
One of the biggest moments of Sunny’s career was winning the co-angler title at the 2015 Forrest Wood Cup, a tournament that was conducted by Fishing League Worldwide (FLW). The Forrest Wood Cup was considered the FLW’s Super Bowl before the organization was bought by Major League Fishing.
Roy Jr. competed in the same Forrest Wood Cup where Sunny won and watching his son hoist the trophy is one of his “greatest fishing memories.”
The Hawks recently competed together at the Ninth Annual SPRO Frog Tournament at Lake Havasu State Park on June 12. It’s one of the few times where the father and son duo competed together on the same boat.
“We live in different states and we’re pretty far away from each other,” Sunny said. “We both travel a bunch. It’s hard to get together unless we are fishing. It really actually brings us together a lot.”
Sunny currently lives in Salt Lake City, Utah.
At the SPRO tournament, the father and son duo hauled in a catch of two bass that weighed in at 7 pounds, 44 ounces. It wasn’t the catch they anticipated, but the tourney served as a good time for the Hawk father and son.
“This particular tournament, we always get together,” Roy Jr. said. “It’s the one tournament a year where we get to for sure fish together and just having that time together is amazing. It’s something we look forward to every year.”
The Hawks aren’t the only father-son duo in Havasu connected to fishing.
Austin Rojas is on his way to following the same path as his father Dean. Austin is currently using his talents for the bass fishing team at Simpson University in Redding, California.
He’s heading into his sophomore year at Simpson University, where he’s on a four-year scholarship and majoring in administration management. Austin is undecided if he’ll go pro like his father after college and will make that decision when the time comes.
When reflecting on his earliest memories of fishing with his dad, he recalled the time when he fell in love with fishing. After a tournament where his father and partner finished in fourth place, Austin went to Windsor Beach with Dean for about an hour and hauled in his first catch.
It was that moment where he found his true passion.
“I caught my first bass on a deep (diving) crankbait,” Austin said. “From that point, I was hooked on fishing.”
Austin is Dean’s second and youngest son. Dean’s oldest son Cameron Rojas pursued a career as a pilot and is currently an instructor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott. If Austin decides to take the same route as his father, Dean said the road is already paved, but that’ll be entirely up to his son.
“He’s his own person and either way I support him,” Dean said. “I support both my boys in anything that they want to do outside of fishing. Whatever they want to do, I will support them.”
Dean took both of his sons fishing when they were both children and it’s still an activity that brings their family together.
Like Dean, both of his sons enjoy the great outdoors.
When their schedules allow it, they take a boat and their off-road vehicles to Alamo Lake State Park where they bond together by fishing on the lake and camping overnight.
“Probably the greatest gift that a father could give to his son is to share those memories together doing something that they both enjoy,” Dean said. “It could be anything. It doesn’t have to be fishing. It could be a baseball game or a soccer game or hiking or boating or water skiing or whatever it might be, as long as you’re spending time with your family and your boys or girls.
“Now I look back, when I fish with Austin or when I’m around Cameron, I’m really aware of the time and it’s a great feeling to be able to share a lot of the moments, especially new moments for them because they’re so young in life and all the great things that are on the horizon for them.”
