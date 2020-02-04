If attendance at last weekend’s pair of Desperado concerts is any indication, music fans in Lake Havasu City might want to get on the stick and grab their tickets for another rock ’n roll concert coming up Feb. 21.
Both nights of the Desperado show featuring an Eagles tribute band were sellouts, said Jan Maloney at the Havasu Community Health Foundation. The show was staged as a fund raiser for the Cancer Association of Havasu at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center. Maloney said 275 people attended each night.
The Don’t Fade Away concert features a band that pays tribute to Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper, Ritchie Valens, Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis. A few Beatles tunes are thrown in for good measure. Billing themselves as “Rock ‘n’ Roll Reignited,” Not Fade Away’s young group of musicians performs amped-up renditions of classic hit songs.
Maloney noted that this month marks the 61st anniversary of Buddy Holly’s death in a plane crash in Clear Lake, Iowa on Feb. 3, 1959. The accident also claimed the lives of Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson – who was better known as the “Big Bopper.”
“It’s all the more fitting that Not Fade Away is coming to Lake Havasu City to celebrate their music during the anniversary month of their deaths,” Maloney said.
Benefits the foundation
Proceeds from the Feb. 21 Not Fade Away concert benefit the health foundation’s outreach programs and support groups. The 6 p.m. show is at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center and features a no-host bar. Pizza slices will be available for purchase.
“Guests are encouraged to wear 1960s and ’60s attire, which only adds to the fun atmosphere,” Maloney said. Classic car clubs will park their vintage beauties in the parking lot prior to the show. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $50 or a table of eight for $400. For reservations, call 928-453-8190 or visit havasucommunityhealth.org.
