A study from a real estate marketing firm says Arizona ranks second among states with the highest concentration of house listings featuring price cuts. The top state is Illinois. Bayut, a real estate website, says it analyzed data provided by real estate analytics firm Zillow to find the housing markets with the most and least motivated sellers, and when those markets tend to peak for homebuyers.
The company monitored housing data and Arizona had average price cuts of 16.4 percent in 2018, the most recent data available for the study. The national average for price cuts was 13.3 percent, according to the study. The same study said Arizona ranked 21st in median list price, with buyers saving an average $5,125 because of residential price cuts in 2018.
The study also showed that February was the month in 2018 with the highest price cut percentages. October had the highest percentage of listings with price cuts.
Interestingly, the metropolitan areas of Phoenix and Las Vegas were among the metros with the lowest average price cut percentages. Phoenix was the lowest at 1.6 percent, while Las Vegas was third with 2 percent.
