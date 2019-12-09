There’s no “illegal” way to dispose of an old American flag, but Mohave County veterans organizations agree that there’s a right way to do it.
According to U.S. Flag Code, a retired U.S. flag should be disposed of in a “dignified” manner, either through burning or burial. Due to concerns about possible toxic fumes in modern flags, however, Lake Havasu City fire officials have told veterans organizations to refrain from burning them. Now organizations say there are more than 3,000 retired flags throughout the county, with no respectful means to dispose of them. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss a possible remedy in Kingman next week, where they will consider the potential addition of an incinerator at the Mohave County Landfill in Cerbat.
According to Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh, the cost of the incinerator would be about $50,000, which includes site preparation, infrastructure and permitting. Fuel and labor to operate the incinerator would cost about $2,000.
The incinerator would be operated at least three times per year, Walsh said, but because the landfill doesn’t have a supply of natural gas, a propane tank would need to be used.
The incinerator, however, would have to be approved through a federal permitting process which regulates potential hazards to air quality. Pending a Title V Air Quality Permit modification application review, Walsh says it’s uncertain whether such an incinerator could even be built at the Mohave County Landfill. According to Walsh, the cost of applying for the permit is about $20,000.
The Lake Havasu City Elks organization has long worked with veterans groups throughout the city to dispose of flags with the Lake Havasu City Fire Department at scheduled flag retirement and burning ceremonies. Those ceremonies were canceled earlier this year, according to Elks member Larry Lee, due to possible concerns of pollution cited by fire officials. The Elks, however, aren’t the only ones.
The Boy Scouts of America, the VFW, American Legion and other organizations have also had their own flag disposal ceremonies suspended due to environmental concerns. The possible incinerator at the county’s landfill was proposed at the Mohave County Board of Supervisor’s Nov. 18 meeting as a possible solution to a growing number of ruined or otherwise unusable flags throughout the county.
According to Walsh, the county retires about 30 of its own flags per year, which have traditionally been donated to the VFW for disposal.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will further discuss the issue, and possible direction, at its Dec. 16 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.