Republican Picnic (7).JPG

Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward makes an appearance Saturday at the 78th Annual Mohave County Central Committee Picnic, at Hualapai Mountain Park.

PHOENIX -- State GOP chair Kelli Ward, a Lake Havasu City resident, has no legal right to block a U.S. House committee from getting her phone records about her activities leading up to the Jan. 6th insurrection, an attorney for the government is telling a federal judge.

Douglas Letter said Ward "participated in multiple aspects'' to interfere with the electoral count that was taking place.

