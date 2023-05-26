The Bureau of Reclamation has announced another round of grants for water conservation projects that will help preserve water on the Lower Colorado River, and communities along the river in Arizona say they plan to throw their hat into the ring.
BoR set out a letter dated May 24 to cities, counties, and other large water users to announce that it is accepting applications for long term water conservation projects that would benefit the Lower Colorado River. The letter does not state how much grant money is available at this time, but the current grants are phase two of grants from the Inflation Reduction Act signed in August 2022. That federal legislation set aside a total of $4 billion for water management and conservation in the Colorado River Basin and there areas with comparable levels of long-term drought.
The first phase of grants were available in the fall of 2022 for short-term conservation projects.
The letter states that the project must result in a quantifiable, verifiable water savings in Lake Mead based on consumptive use reduction and the recent history of use. Applications are due by July 19.
The letter has piqued the interest of at least two river communities in Northwest Arizona.
“Lake Havasu City has always been proactive when it comes to water conservation and we are reviewing the grant specifications with the team and preparing a plan forward to make an application to help secure grant funding for conservation programs,” said Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy.
Doyle Wilson, Havasu’s retired Water Resources Coordinator who still contracts with the city on water related issues, said he has already started reviewing potential projects with city staff.
“It may not be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but it’s very rare that that they offer 100% covered funding for a project we could do to really help ourselves,” Wilson said of the grants. “But we have to convince Reclamation that we will save a good share of water from this. In other words, it has to be cost effective. We have to show a good return on the savings of water for whatever we propose.”
Public information officer Mackenzie Covert with Bullhead City said they are also interested in potential grant funding through BoR, but no final decisions have been made at this point because the grants were announced so recently.
“We have a team that is very aggressive about getting grants, and we have specifically been talking about seeking water conservation grants for infrastructure,” he said. “We have a few projects that we believe would be eligible for water conservation grants for the purposes of infrastructure.”
La Paz County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly Irwin said on Thursday that she hadn’t had a chance to review the letter in detail yet, but said she had already contacted the county’s engineering department to talk about potential water conservation projects such as retention ponds that La Paz County could potentially apply for grant funding for.
