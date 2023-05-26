The Bureau of Reclamation has announced another round of grants for water conservation projects that will help preserve water on the Lower Colorado River, and communities along the river in Arizona say they plan to throw their hat into the ring.

BoR set out a letter dated May 24 to cities, counties, and other large water users to announce that it is accepting applications for long term water conservation projects that would benefit the Lower Colorado River. The letter does not state how much grant money is available at this time, but the current grants are phase two of grants from the Inflation Reduction Act signed in August 2022. That federal legislation set aside a total of $4 billion for water management and conservation in the Colorado River Basin and there areas with comparable levels of long-term drought.

