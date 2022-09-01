Mohave County is home to the largest number of homeless veterans in the Balance of State Continuum of Care, according to state records. County officials are hoping to address that problem with vouchers to get homeless vets off the streets, and into homes in Mohave County.

The Mohave County Community Services Department is now planning to pursue 60 Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which will be contingent on a letter of support from the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to vote on whether to approve a registration of interest for those vouchers on the county’s behalf.

