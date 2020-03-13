It is the bipartisanship of the effort behind the Downwinders Parity Act that gives downwinders of Mohave County hope that they will finally be recognized and their losses compensated as victims of nearly 200 atmospheric weapons development tests the U.S. government conducted in Nevada between 1945 and 1962.
“The wind didn’t jump over Mohave County,” said Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4.
Bishop and Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1, both downwinders themselves, estimate the legislation would help at least 500 county residents.
U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) and Greg Stanton (D-Phoenix) are hoping for approval of the Downwinders Parity Act, basically a change to the federal Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA), which makes it possible for victims of illnesses resulting from atmospheric nuclear testing and uranium industry employment to file claims with the U.S. Department of Justice.
If approved, their bill, HR 5992, would expand the borders of the “affected area” to include all of Mohave and Clark counties, as well as extend the timeline for filing claims for an additional five years to 2027. If Congress does not act, the trust fund will expire in 2022. Currently only the northern portion of Mohave County, which excludes Kingman, is included in the compensation zone.
“It is the same effort to include all of Mohave County, Arizona and Clark County, Nevada,” said Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott), who introduced the bill in the U.S. House of representatives on Feb. 28.
Watson and Bishop couldn’t be happier.
“We are very pleased with the bill,” Watson said. “Especially [now] that the list of those who could benefit is getting smaller.”
When nuclear tests were conducted in the 1950s and early 1960s Mohave County was sparsely populated.
When Watson moved here in 1955, the county’s population was about 4,000. There were five times more cattle than people, he said.
Still, there are plenty of people remaining from that era who would be eligible for compensation.
“I think about 500 people in the county could file a claim,” Watson said.
It is the promise of bipartisanship that might finally bring justice to the whole intermountain area between the Cascade and Rocky Mountain ranges primarily in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah, but also in Oregon, Washington and Idaho, who were exposed to radioactive contamination or nuclear fallout from atmospheric or underground nuclear weapons testing and nuclear accidents.
“The difference is that the new bill includes Stanton as the Democratic sponsor for strategic purposes since he is on Judiciary Committee,” Gosar, self-quarantined due to the coronavirus threat, emailed The Miner on March 10. “That’s the bill’s only committee of referral,” he pointed out. “And the new bill also includes a 5-year extension of the funds.”
The aboveground nuclear explosions produced mushroom clouds, which dispersed downwind. Those individuals living downwind of a nuclear test site or reactor who were exposed to the fallout of nuclear tests are commonly referred to as “Downwinders.”
The effects of exposure to low doses of radiation can be unpredictable, but incredibly harmful. There’s a higher tendency among Downwinders to develop certain cancers including Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Lymphomas and more.
The northern part of the county, known as “the Strip,” has been covered for a long time thanks to the efforts of Utah legislators.
“The population there suffered tremendously,” said Watson, whose sister-in-law and her sister both succumbed to cancers associated with the nuclear fallout exposure.
But it is Mohave County, Bishop said, that was the part of Arizona closest to the testing grounds.
“If anything, we received those winds before anybody did,” she told the Miner, noting that Yavapai County and Coconino County to the east have been covered under RECA for years. Mohave County lies between those counties and the testing area in Nevada.
The rumor is, the southern portion of Mohave County was omitted by mistake, or a typographical error, Bishop said. Watson suspects that a staffer in Washington D.C. who was drafting the original RACA in the 1980s got confused. He looked at the map, mistook Mohave County for Mojave in California, and came to the conclusion that radioactive winds couldn’t possibly have blown that way.
Nonetheless, mushroom clouds are a part of local history and experience.
Bishop’s mother looked at them while standing on her Las Vegas porch, holding Bishop in her arms.
“My husband was working at a cattle ranch,” Bishop said. “He and his cowboys watched the clouds, too. They even wore special devices to measure radioactivity. They wanted to help the government that, I guess, already knew that were was a problem.”
“We never got the results of those measurements,” Watson added.
“In 2011, Congressman [Trent] Franks tried to introduce a similar bill,” he continued.” It was haunted in Congress a hundred times, never getting enough support. Everybody always feels there are other things to take care of.”
If Gosar’s bill is approved, it could allow county residents who developed illnesses to be compensated for exposure.
“If you believe you qualify, you would put in the claim proving you lived in those years in the area,” Bishop said. “You could use school records, property ownership records, things like that. Than you would have to prove that you suffered from one of the cancers that are listed.”
The most common cancers include leukemia, multiple myeloma, lymphomas, and cancers of the thyroid and breasts.
After filing the claim, the federal governmental would consider proper compensation. The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act of 1990 established a $100 million compensation package which would pay $50,000 per person to fallout victims, and up to $100,000 to uranium miners who were exposed to unsafe levels of radiation.
Miners’ compensation covers workers employed in uranium mines in five states -- Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Wyoming and Utah -- between January 1947 and December 1971. Uranium miners are eligible for $100,000, and employees who worked onsite are eligible for $75,000.
“It is not enough for medical bills if you don’t have an insurance,” Bishop said. “But it’s something.”
