Downtown Catalyst

Lynn and Gary Griffin take a close look at a couple of the initial designs for the Downtown Catalyst during a public open house in late 2021.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Lake Havasu City is seeking federal grant money to help pay for the long-planned Downtown Catalyst Project that could begin construction as early as next fiscal year.

During its meeting on Tuesday, the City Council will consider ratifying a grant application to Arizona State Parks & Trails that requests $1 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to help pay for construction of the planned park on Main Street.

