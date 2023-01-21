Lake Havasu City is seeking federal grant money to help pay for the long-planned Downtown Catalyst Project that could begin construction as early as next fiscal year.
During its meeting on Tuesday, the City Council will consider ratifying a grant application to Arizona State Parks & Trails that requests $1 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to help pay for construction of the planned park on Main Street.
The Downtown Catalyst Project was identified as a top priority of Vision 2020 back in 2016, which ultimately lead to a second-place finish for Havasu in the America’s Best Communities contest in 2017. As the runner up, the city was awarded a total of $2 million in prize money, and Havasu set aside half of that money to help pay for the Downtown Catalyst Project.
Shortly after the ABC contest, Lake Havasu City purchased the 1.5 acre property located at the corner of McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive – commonly referred to as Springberg McAndrew Park – in the heart of Main Street for $1.05 million while the Partnership for Economic Development held onto the prize money to be used for construction costs.
Originally, the Downtown Catalyst project was envisioned as a private-public partnership that would include both commercial development and a public gathering space on Main Street. But after four years of searching for a private partner without much luck, Havasu decided in early 2021 to begin moving forward with the public portion of the project.
In September 2021 the City Council hired Dig Studios to complete designs for a park and public gathering space on the property, and has reportedly been working to wrap up their final designs and complete price estimates for construction in recent months. Last month, City Manager Jess Knudson said the final designs and cost estimates are expected to be presented to the City Council sometime in early 2023.
When Dig Studios was hired in 2021, several councilmembers told the landscape architect that they expect the budget for construction to be covered by the ABC prize money – with about $800,000 remaining after hiring Dig Studios for the designs.
If approved, the additional $1 million grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund would more than double that budget.
