The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration for Arizona that will help small businesses impacted by the coronavirus. Individual businesses can be eligible for up to $2 million through the program.
Governor Ducey on Monday submitted a request to the federal government for the economic assistance, which is made available through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act signed by President Trump on March 6.
The loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the virus’ impact.
The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses without credit available elsewhere. The interest rate for non-profits is 2.75 percent. SBA offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay. Small businesses throughout the entire state that fit this criteria are eligible.
Arizona businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic may apply for the loans at https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.