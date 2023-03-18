MOHAVE COUNTY — U.S. DOT Federal Railroad Association preliminarily confirmed Friday it is investigating Wednesday’s BNSF Rail derailment near Topock.
“We are also aware of the BNSF derailment Kingman, and are monitoring the situation,” William Wong, FRA Office of Public Affairs spokesman said in an email.
Under federal accident/incident reporting regulations, BNSF Railway will be required to submit a report to FRA detailing the circumstances of each event and their causes, Wong said.
“These reports are the railroad’s account of the event, and it is separate and distinct from any formal FRA investigation, which is more intensive,” he said.
FRA investigates accidents and incidents as determined by the Accident Analysis Branch or regional management, that meet certain criteria, including any non-casualty train accident resulting in derailment of a locomotive, 15 cars or more, and extensive property damage; any train accident/incident resulting in a fire, explosion, evacuation, or release of regulated hazardous materials, especially if it exposed a community to these hazards or the threat of such exposure, as well as “any other train accident/incident likely to generate considerable public interest.”
BNSF’s submission is due 30 days after the month in which the incident occurred.
After receipt and validation of the BNSF Railway reports, those reporting forms are posted online three months later to the FRA Safety Data website.
BNSF did not respond Friday to a request for more information about the locomotives and the two derailments.
The eight freight train cars that derailed Wednesday near Topock were carrying corn syrup, not hazardous materials, BNSF said in an earlier statement. There were no injuries in the derailment.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Anita Mortenson said there were hazardous materials on board the train, but that no spills have been reported.
The derailment happened at 7:40 p.m. near exit 9 along Interstate 40 — a rural, nonresidential area about 20 miles north of Lake Havasu City.
BNSF spokeswoman Lena Kent said Thursday, an estimated eight cars derailed and were blocking the main track, and it was not immediately known when the track will reopen.
A tornado warning near Topock was established by the National Weather Service from 5:15 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Hail and flash flooding was also reported throughout the county. Weather conditions and flooding made it difficult for responding agencies to get to the scene, Mortenson said.
A second northern Arizona train derailment occurred in Kingman in the early morning hours Thursday, after the derailment near Topock. According to the NWS, Kingman reported 1.11 inches of rain on Wednesday.
Kingman Fire Department personnel responded first before Northern Arizona Fire Chief Dennis Hoke responded shortly before 2 a.m.
Hoke said the derailment occurred within the Kingman Airport Industrial Park, across from the Love’s depot.
Hoke said the trainmaster told him there were 10 empty cars that derailed and that the hazardous material that was on the train had not derailed. He also said that the hazmat cars were disconnected and pulled away from the derailed cars.
The Burlington Northern & Santa Fe Railway provided no information regarding the Kingman incident, but acknowledged the first derailment occurred near the Arizona-California border about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.
