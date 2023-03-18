MOHAVE COUNTY — U.S. DOT Federal Railroad Association preliminarily confirmed Friday it is investigating Wednesday’s BNSF Rail derailment near Topock.

“We are also aware of the BNSF derailment Kingman, and are monitoring the situation,” William Wong, FRA Office of Public Affairs spokesman said in an email.

