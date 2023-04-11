The Whitsett Intake Pumping Plant

The Whitsett Intake Pumping Plant sits on the California side of Lake Havasu, just north of the Parker Dam. It’s where the Colorado River Aqueduct begins, pumping water to Southern California.

 Metropolitan Water District of Southern California

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — U.S. Bureau of Reclamation officials are considering whether to order Arizona, California and Nevada to take less water out of the drying Colorado River, effectively flexing their muscles over a problem they had hoped the states would solve themselves.

In the coming weeks, federal officials must decide whether to impose cuts on the three lower Colorado River Basin states by either following the longstanding system of water-rights seniority or by spreading them across three states evenly. The former would put Arizona squarely in the crosshairs — threatening cities like Phoenix and Tucson — while the latter would force far more significant cuts on California, which draws the most Colorado River water by far.

Thomas Garven

It's about time and from my perspective I hope we are acting quickly enough. I wonder if California will ever get on board.

