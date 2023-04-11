BOULDER CITY, Nev. — U.S. Bureau of Reclamation officials are considering whether to order Arizona, California and Nevada to take less water out of the drying Colorado River, effectively flexing their muscles over a problem they had hoped the states would solve themselves.
In the coming weeks, federal officials must decide whether to impose cuts on the three lower Colorado River Basin states by either following the longstanding system of water-rights seniority or by spreading them across three states evenly. The former would put Arizona squarely in the crosshairs — threatening cities like Phoenix and Tucson — while the latter would force far more significant cuts on California, which draws the most Colorado River water by far.
The move strengthens the federal agency’s resolve to conserve water from the Colorado River as the seven states within its basin repeatedly fail to find common ground, said Rhett Larson, a water law professor at Arizona State University.
“I am reading this as a shot across the bow,” Larson said. “The federal government is saying, ‘Brace yourselves, because if you don’t come up with something, we will.’”
The cuts are needed because, despite a massive snowpack in the Rocky Mountains this winter, water levels at lakes Powell and Mead — the country’s two largest reservoirs — are still projected to diminish as they face historically dry conditions exacerbated by climate change.
“We’re thankful for this winter’s snow and rain,” Deputy Interior Secretary Tommy Beaudreau said at a news conference Tuesday.
But, he added, “One good year will not save us from more than two decades of drought.”
The Bureau of Reclamation has analyzed two alternatives for curbing Colorado River use that would trim seven states’ take from the river by more than double in 2024 compared to the cuts it made in river water use for this year.
As they are described in a bureau news release issued Tuesday morning, the two alternatives appear to closely match a proposal issued early this year by Arizona and five other river basin states and separately, a proposal made by California.
In both cases, the alternatives would trim river water use by an additional 1.26 million acre-feet compared to cuts already made for this year under existing agreements. The cuts in both alternatives would total about 2.083 million acre-feet for 2024 and would grow larger in 2025 and 2026, assuming Lake Mead’s water levels keep falling as they have since the turn of the century.
By comparison, the 336-mile-long Central Arizona Project canal now sends about 1 million acre-feet a year from the Colorado River at Lake Havasu to Phoenix and Tucson to use as drinking supplies.
One proposal would apportion the additional, newly studied cuts based on the legal priorities that each user has to river water. The use of priorities to make cuts is similar to a proposal released this year by California and would clearly favor California, whose farms in the Southern California desert now have rights to well over 3 million acre-feet that date back more than a century. That proposal would hurt Arizona the most.
That’s because the Central Arizona Project has the lowest priority for river water in the entire basin under the 1968 law authorizing its construction. That law said CAP would be first in line for shortages whenever the already overallocated river doesn’t carry enough water to meet all demands placed on it.
The second proposal would allocate cuts based on the percentage of water currently used by each city, farm, tribe and other entity in the basin. That’s similar to a proposal made by the six states besides California, which would allocate cuts based on each user’s contribution toward evaporation of river water.
A third alternative calls for no action to curb water use beyond what’s already been approved under a set of reservoir operating guidelines from 2007 and the Lower Basin Drought Contingency Plan from 2019.
Under the Colorado River’s prior-appropriation legal system, those that have been drawing water from the river the longest have a higher priority. So cuts would be imposed on those with the youngest water rights.
This option likely would hit Arizona the hardest, said Jennifer Gimbel, senior water policy scholar at Colorado State University. She mentioned that the Central Arizona Project, which supplies cities including Phoenix and Tucson, would be at risk of losing water.
The third option would skip the priority system in favor of evenly distributing water cuts among the lower-basin states by a flat percentage. With this approach, California, which draws the most water from the Colorado River and frequently consumes more than its allotment, also would face steep cuts.
“So we can do nothing, do what California wants or do what everybody else wants and have cuts across the board,” Larson said.
Doing nothing isn’t an option, Larson said. Doing what California wants could devastate several major cities and cutting water use equally could be illegal and result in major lawsuits.
Larson said he feels as though federal officials, particularly President Joe Biden, might ultimately learn further toward cutting water use across the board.
“Realistically, there isn’t a solution to this that doesn’t require California to take some cuts,” Larson said.
But Larson added that next year will also hold a presidential election and spreading the cuts more evenly would curry favor within the swing states.
“More cynically, Joe Biden needs Nevada and Arizona a lot more than he needs California,” he said. “You can’t discount the politics.”
The Interior Department will decide on an alternative upon releasing a final supplemental impact statement in summer 2023. That decision will affect how much water is released from Glen Canyon and Hoover dams next year for Lower Basin users.
On one side is California and some tribes along the river that want to protect their high-priority rights to the river’s water, which they use for drinking and farming. On the other side are the other six states — Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico — who say it’s time to come up with an approach that more fairly shares the river.
The Interior Department did not say how states should get to deeper water cuts, but defended its authority to make sure basic needs such as drinking water and hydropower generated from the river are met — even if it means setting aside the priority system.
“Failure is not an option,” Interior Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau told The Associated Press.
The six states and California also disagree about when more water cuts should be triggered at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the largest human-made reservoirs in the U.S. that serve as barometers of the river’s health.
Arizona and Nevada have more junior water rights than California, and supported a plan that shared water cuts amid worsening drought on a pro-rata basis. California has offered to voluntarily cut its use by 400,000 acre-feet, but the state wants bigger cuts from Arizona and Nevada. California officials have indicated they’ll pursue legal challenges if the federal government ignores its priority right to water.
Reclamation also didn’t say how Mexico might contribute to the savings, but that discussions are ongoing. The country is entitled to 1.5 million acre feet of water each year under a treaty reached with the U.S. in 1944. In recent years, Mexico has participated in water savings plans with the U.S. amid worsening drought in both countries.
It's about time and from my perspective I hope we are acting quickly enough. I wonder if California will ever get on board.
