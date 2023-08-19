Glen Canyon Dam

The Glen Canyon Dam holds back water in Lake Powell on November 2, 2022. A string of particularly dry years led water managers to focus on protecting infrastructure in the dam. Now, they are expected to turn their focus to a long-term reworking of how the Colorado River is shared. (Photo by Alex Hager/KUNC)

Federal officials are easing water restrictions after an unusually snowy winter in the mountains helped replenish the beleaguered river and its reservoirs and led to new Colorado River forecasts from the Bureau of Reclamation.

But the river’s users, which include Arizona and six other Western states, 30 Native American tribes and Mexico, are still under pressure to reduce demand.

