LEES FERRY – The National Park Service says anglers can earn cash bonuses for participating in the Brown Trout Bonanza, being held April 1 through May 2. In addition to the current “eward of $33 per brown trout, a number of bonuses are available. They include an additional $50 bonus for each three fish turned in during the month; a bonus of $50 for each scientific pit tag turned in with the brown trout; and “Golden Ticket” bonus of $300 for each scientific sonic tag turned in with a brown trout.
There is no limit on the number of brown trout that can be harvested and turned in for the reward. To participate in the Brown Trout Bonanza program, anglers must have a valid Arizona fishing license. Only artificial lures with barbless hooks are allowed.
In addition to these bonuses, there will also be a month-end bonus of $500 for the person who turns in the most brown trout caught from the Colorado River between the dam and the Paria River between April 1 and May 2. There will also be a judged contest for the best photograph of one or more brown trout ($250 bonus) and the best video of a brown trout being caught from the river ($250 bonus).
The Brown Trout Bonanza is sponsored by Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in partnership with the Glen Canyon Conservancy. It is part of the Brown Trout Incentivized Harvest Program, taking place on the Colorado River between Glen Canyon Dam and the Paria River.
The National Park Service says the brown trout population in the Colorado River between Glen Canyon Dam and the Paria River has steadily increased since 2014. As adults, brown trout primarily feed on other fish, threatening downstream native fish species. The goal of this program is to determine if the incentivized harvest by anglers can help manage and reduce the number of brown trout in this stretch of the Colorado River. This management option was highly favored during a public review of potential management tools when compared with other tools, such as intensive mechanical removal efforts or disturbance activities during the spawning period.
