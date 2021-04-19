The federal government is proposing changes to hunting and fishing rules at the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge.
The proposed changes include an expansion of the species that hunters are allowed to take as well as changes to hunting seasons and boundaries of hunting and fishing areas.
The new rules would allow hunters to seek out javelinas, Eurasian collared doves, kit foxes, gray foxes and coyotes. Previously in the wildlife refuge, hunters have been able to hunt for mourning doves, white-winged doves, Gambel’s quails, desert cottontail rabbits, and bighorn sheep.
According to the draft hunting and fishing plan, hunting can occur on two units of the refuge that cover a combined 2,910 acres. The north unit is 1,768 acres of desert upland areas and the south unit is 1,142 acres and contains mostly desert upland areas. Hunting is also permitted on all lands south of Planet Ranch Road.
As a new addition to the species list, javelinas have a short hunting season of only seven days during the last week of February. Hunters can hunt for javelinas in both the north and south units and can use shotguns or archery to hunt.
Desert bighorn sheep hunters can use rifles, muzzleloaders and archery when hunting bighorns in the north and south unit of the refuge. Bighorn season lasts for the month of December for a total of 31 days.
The proposed mourning, white winged and Eurasian collared dove hunting season is 59 days long and takes place for two weeks early in September and then from late November to early January. Hunters can use a shotgun or archery when hunting for doves in the North and South Units of the refuge.
For Gambel’s quail the proposed hunting season is 121 days long and is between October and February. Hunters again can use shotguns or archery when hunting quail in the north and south units.
Cottontail rabbits can be hunted with shotguns, archery or a muzzle loading shotgun. The season for rabbits is from September to February for a total of 159 days. Hunters can hunt for the cottontails in both the north and south units.
Coyote season is also from September to February for 159 days but coyote hunters are restricted to the north unit of the reserve. They can use shotguns or archery when hunting.
Kit and gray foxes also have the same hunting period as coyotes and rabbits but like coyotes hunters are restricted to the north unit where they can use shotguns or archery.
Comments on the proposed hunting and fishing plan can be emailed to the regional office at HuntFishRuleComments@fws.gov
