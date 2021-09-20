New hunting policies at Havasu National Wildlife Refuge became effective this month, now allowing the “incidental” taking of feral swine by hunters. Visitors to the Refuge may kill feral hogs on sight – but only if such hunters are actively pursuing other game.
It may be an opportunity for local hunters to aid in the effort to cull feral hog populations at the refuge, but Refuge Manager Rich Meyers said this week that visitors may not set out specifically to hunt feral swine at the refuge.
Meyers added that the Refuge’s “small game” season began Sept. 1, and will continue until March 15.
This week, however, efforts to quell swine populations on the Refuge will be led by experts in the field. Aerial snipers have returned to the refuge this week, where they will begin a multi-day operation to exterminate feral hogs that may have taken up residence on federal land. Efforts to eradicate swine in the refuge have been ongoing since 2017, under a $20 million federal budget allowance specifically designated for the extermination of invasive feral hogs.
Topock Marsh will be closed Monday through Thursday, including the Refuge areas of Catfish Paradise, Pintail Slough, Five-Mile Landing and the Bermuda Field Observation Tower as the operations take place. Traffic through areas of Topock Gorge may be detoured, federal officials said this week, and Havasu’s Mesquite Bay may be closed intermittently while ground operations are underway.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, feral swine are the descendants of domestic pigs that have escaped captivity, or were otherwise released by their owners. The animals are prodigious breeders, with populations that may multiply quickly if left unchecked. According to a 2020 report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, invasive feral swine populations throughout the U.S. have posed a threat to endangered species through predation or destruction of native wildlife habitats. The USDA estimated that there are about six million feral swine distributed across 31 states, and they have been directly linked to the decline of 300 native plant and animal species nationwide.
This weekend’s eradication effort will be the ninth of its kind in the past five years. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and past observations from Meyers, those efforts have had an impact on feral swine populations in the Havasu area. Early operations four years ago resulted in the extermination of about 80 feral swine during each outing.
The number of confirmed kills during each successive operation has been declining, according to federal officials, due to the success of previous operations. This February, aerial snipers confirmed the deaths of three feral swine in the area of Castle Rock, near the coast of Lake Havasu. Last September, federal officials concluded their extermination efforts after three days, after no pigs were seen at all.
“On the ground, trappers have taken more than 20 swine this year,” Meyers said on Monday. “But we haven’t seen much evidence of feral swine on the refuge. I’d be surprised if they get more than five this week.”
According to USDA estimates in 2018, the cost for each extermination effort is about $25,000 per operation.
