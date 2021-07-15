The federal government has signed off on plans to provide more than $7 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for a new taxiway at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport.
According to a joint press release from Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, a grant for the airport in Havasu totaling $7,145,060 was approved and will allow the city’s plans for the taxiway pavement project to move forward. The City Council included the taxiway project at the airport in the Capital Improvement Plan with an estimated total cost of $9.3 million. Designs and some preliminary construction was completed last year at a cost of $820,000 – about $747,000 of which came from FAA grants.
According to the CIP, the estimated cost to finish up the project during this fiscal year is $8,464,442. The CIP said 91.06% of that is expected to be provided through the FAA with another 4.47% from the Arizona Department of Transportation. Lake Havasu City has a $378,361 local match for the project included in its CIP this year.
“Lake Havasu Municipal Airport is a large economic driver for Lake Havasu City,” Mayor Cal Sheehy said. “We applaud Senator Sinema and Senator Kelly for their support of this critical airport infrastructure.”
Sinema, who is the chair of the Senate Aviation Safety, Operations, and Innovation Subcommittee said she has been actively advocating for investments in airports throughout Arizona and recently highlighted the need to invest in aviation infrastructure during a committee hearing.
“Today’s funds will ensure a safe, efficient, and functional runway and taxiway system at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport – investments which will fuel jobs and strengthen Arizona’s leadership in aviation safety and efficiency,” Sinema said.
Kelly also touted the project as an economic driver for Mohave County.
“This funding will mean a safer, more modern airport for visitors and workers that will also meet the growing region’s needs,” Kelly said.
Lake Havasu City’s CIP states that the taxiway reconstruction is needed in order to accommodate the current fleet mix that uses the airport.
