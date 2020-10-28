MARBLE CANYON, — The National Park Service and Arizona Game and Fish Department are working with partners and seeking the public’s help in addressing the threat of brown trout in the Colorado River. Beginning Nov. 11, the National Park Service at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will begin paying fisherman to catch brown trout, a pilot program designed to reduce the growing population of brown trout in the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam.
The Incentivized Harvest will reward anglers $25 for each brown trout over 6 inches that is caught and removed from the river. The brown trout population in the Lees Ferry Reach has steadily increased since 2014. As adults, brown trout primarily feed on other fish, potentially threatening downstream native fish species.
There is no limit on the number of brown trout that can be retained and turned in for a reward. To be eligible for the reward, anglers must follow the guidelines available here: https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/brown-trout-harvest.htm Anglers must have a valid Arizona fishing license. Only artificial lures with barbless hooks are allowed. Details on the Arizona Game & Fish Department angling regulations for this area can be found at: https://www.azgfd.com/fishing/regulations
