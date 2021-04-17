The landscape has changed for house hunters in Lake Havasu City during the pandemic. An explosion of demand and reduced housing inventory has driven up home prices starting in 2020 and those trends have shown no signs of slowing so far in 2021.
According to statistics gathered by the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors, a total of 624 single family homes have been sold in Havasu from January through the end of March, which is a 24% increase compared to the same timeframe in 2020. Meanwhile, the number of residences that come to market in any given month has been about 35% lower than the same month in 2020.
Richard Gomez, president of the association, said at any given time the number of single family homes on the market has floated between 60 and about 100.
With more buyers looking and fewer houses for sale, home prices have seen a significant increase.
So far in 2021, the average sale price of a home has been $429,106 – which is roughly $75,000 more than the average last year. But in March alone the average sale price of a house was $454,056 – nearly $100,000 more than last year.
Richard Gomez, President of the association, said there seem to be more large homes in the $1 million range on the market this year than there has been in the past. But there is a lot of interested buyers at multiple price points that have driven up prices across the board.
“Prices have gone up and our inventory is down, so it is kind of a supply and demand issue,” Gomez said. “It is really a snapshot of a very strong market, a very stable market, and people finding value in what they are purchasing. So that is the upside. I think the hard thing is going to be workforce housing and the availability of that. We have some shortages there, and then rental properties seem to be running close to or at 100 percent.”
Former Havasu resident Joe Becker is intimately familiar with the housing market in Lake Havasu City. Although he moved to Colorado about two years ago, Becker said he has been purchasing houses in Havasu to fix up and re-sell since 2016. He said he has done about 25 houses in Havasu so far, averaging about four to six houses per year.
He has been able to purchase a couple houses so far in 2021 – one in January and one in March – but he said the market has changed significantly in the past year.
“It is insane,” Becker said. “It is a struggle to try and successfully purchase a house with so many other potential buyers out there. It comes down to thinking outside of the box. But sometimes thinking outside the box and making these offers makes the buyer vulnerable.”
In March, Becker said he was one of the first people to bid on a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the $300,000 price range – submitting a bid about 50 minutes after it hit the market. The seller closed the bidding at 5 p.m. that day after nine people had already submitted their offer. He said a house he purchased in January was similarly competitive.
Becker said these days very few houses in Havasu sell for less than the asking price, and his winning bids this year have both been above the list price. But a generous offer on a house may not even be enough in such a competitive market. Becker said he has had to make his bids as attractive as possible in order to get the houses he has purchased.
In addition to making an offer above the asking price, Becker said his successful bids offer cash payment, a $50,000 non-refundable deposit, a $1,000 escalation clause that increases the offered price if another bidder comes in higher, and he agreed to take the house “as is” by waiving inspections.
“It puts us at risk if something is wrong and there is a problem with the house, but that was the only reason we got it,” Becker said. “There were other cash offers and other offers that signed off on inspections. We just had the strongest overall package.”
But even that isn’t a guarantee. Becker said he has made similar offers on other houses in Havasu recently that were not successful.
“You’ve just got to stay positive, stay focused, know what you want, and when you are ready for what you want you can’t hesitate,” he said. “Hesitation will eat you.”
Becker also suggested that home buyers have a good idea of what they want going into it, but they have to stay flexible. He noted that other than a house’s location, everything can be customized to the owners liking later.
Walls can be repainted, kitchens and bathrooms remodeled, and pools can be installed after the purchase is complete.
“Don’t settle for only what you want,” Becker said. “Be willing to look at any property. Just because of the way the market is, you have to be willing to compromise.”
It isn’t just existing single family homes that have been selling well, either. Vacant lots and commercial properties have been hot in early 2021.
Sales of vacant land have shot up even more quickly than single family house sales this year. According to Lake Havasu Association of Realtors statistics, 226 vacant lots have sold from January through March – nearly double the 131 lots sold in the same time in 2020. The average price of those sales has also increased by nearly $180,000 to $323,111 so far in 2021.
Commercial real estate sales have also more than doubled in the first three months of the year with 86 commercial properties sold from January through March, compared to just 39 in 2020. Meanwhile, the average price has increased by about $30,000 to $245,563.
