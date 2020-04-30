San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies say a convicted felon fired several shots from a weapon in the back yard of a residence Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies received reports of the alleged gunshots, allegedly fired by 43-year-old Needles resident Bradley Underwood, and responded to the scene. According to the report, Underwood had already fled the area when deputies arrived.
Underwood, who was serving a parole term at the time of the alleged incident, was later found by deputies and taken into custody. He has been charged with counts including possession of a firearm by a felon and negligent discharge of a firearm. As of Thursday, Underwood remained in custody at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado River Station jail without bond.
