Lake Havasu City patrol officers stopped a vehicle Thursday evening at Havasupai Elementary School, where its driver was spotted rummaging through his vehicle.
The driver, identified as Nicholas M. Lenzi, 22, of Lake Havasu City, told officers when asked that he was moving cleaning supplies inside his vehicle to prevent them from shifting or falling while driving. Police say Lenzi provided a false name to officers, and officers became suspicious when they were unable to find a record of any such person.
Officers discovered the name of the vehicle’s owner, Lenzi’s grandmother. Police say that upon learning her identity, officers determined that her grandson had prior arrests in Havasu. Officers used a prior booking photo to identify Lenzi, the report said.
He was arrested at the scene, and officers allegedly found two handguns during a search of Lenzi’s vehicle. Police say Lenzi denied ownership of the alleged firearms. A small black pipe was also found inside the vehicle, the report said, which contained residue identified as marijuana. At the time of his arrest, Lenzi was serving a probation sentence on a prior forgery charge.
Lenzi has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, rendering false information to law enforcement and possession of a weapon by a felon.
