Two Golden Valley residents are accused of felony dumping charges, after they allegedly abandoned a single-wide manufactured home on a Mohave County roadway.
According to the Mohave County Environmental Rural Area Cleanup Enforcement agency, detectives were notified on Jan. 19 of the home’s presence in the Golden Valley area. Investigators obtained evidence that allegedly indicated ownership of the structure by Daniel Gould, 43, and Audree Gould, 37.
Investigators allegedly contacted Daniel Gould. ERACE officials say Gould did not admit to dumping the home, and did not recover it after being issued a 5-day notice to remove it.
The Golden Valley Cactus Cleaners community volunteer group responded to the scene and removed refuse from within the mobile home; and ERACE paid the fee to deliver that refuse to a landfill. The shell of the mobile home, however, remained at the location as of this week, ERACE officials said.
The dumping offense may be charged as a class 5 felony under Arizona statute. ERACE officials have forwarded charges to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for prosecution in the case.
