The suspect in a felony hit-and-run case is scheduled to appear in Mohave County Superior Court for a pre-trial conference this month.
The collision took place May 6, when the driver of a bronze Chevrolet pickup truck struck a motorcyclist at a business on the 500 block of Lake Havasu Avenue.
Police say video surveillance footage from the business allowed officers to identify the vehicle’s registered owner, Robert M. Bergman, 35, of Lake Havasu City.
According to the police report, the victim was unconscious as the Chevrolet’s driver fled the scene, and was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment.
Police traveled to Bergman’s Arabian Drive residence to speak with him about the alleged incident. Although they didn’t find Bergman, officers allegedly encountered an acquaintance of Bergman’s at the scene.
When officers asked as to Bergman’s whereabouts, the man offered to contact Bergman via his mobile phone. Police say the acquaintance called Bergman with his “speaker phone” activated, allowing officers at the scene to listen.
According to the police report, Bergman’s acquaintance asked him where he was – to which Bergman allegedly answered that he had just fled the scene of an accident, and that he was at his father’s home.
Officers located Bergman and his vehicle at an Offshore Court residence later that evening. The vehicle allegedly appeared to have sustained side impact damage from the accident, and police say Bergman appeared to be visibly intoxicated while speaking with officers.
Bergman was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on suspicion of DUI.
According to police, Bergman was unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests at the jail, and he agreed to provide a sample of his breath to test his level of possible intoxication.
According to police, Bergman’s blood-alcohol concentration was about 0.256% at the time of his arrest.
Bergman was initially charged with felony counts of DUI, aggravated assault and hit-and-run. He was released from custody on $5,000 bond May 20, and arraigned May 28.
He is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a pre-trial conference on June 25.
