A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last week on charges related to a shooting incident at London Bridge Beach earlier this year. Now, a trial date has been set for an alleged accessory in the offense.
Anthony E. Rodriguez, 22, is scheduled to stand trial in November on charges including disrupting a criminal investigation, hindering prosecution and rendering false reports to law enforcement, in a possible attempt to shield 20-year-old Havasu resident Andres J. Aguilar from justice in a case of gunshots fired in the area of London Bridge Beach in late May.
Rodriguez was arraigned July 5 in Mohave Superior Court, where attorneys entered a not guilty plea on Aguilar’s behalf. Havasu attorney Brad Rideout, who represented Rodriguez as of this week, has argued a general denial of the accusation, insufficiency of the state’s evidence, and justification as it may apply in self-defense, or that Rodrigez’ actions were made in defense of another.
The case began May 30, when police were called to the northern parking lot of London Bridge Beach after receiving reports of multiple gunshots. After speaking with witnesses at the scene, investigators determined that a confrontation took place between two groups of people in the lower parking lot of London Bridge Beach. The confrontation continued into the upper parking lot, near the Javalina Cantina on McCulloch Boulevard. The confrontation ended when police say Aguilar emerged from a vehicle at the scene and fired several rounds from a firearm, causing damage to multiple nearby vehicles.
Aguilar then climbed back into the vehicle, with Rodriguez allegedly serving as its driver, and left the scene.
Rodriguez was questioned in the incident that week, and now awaits trial in references to statements he allegedly made to investigators.
Aguilar was sought by Lake Havasu City Police detectives since May, and was believed to be armed and possibly dangerous. Lake Havasu Silent Witness offered a $2,000 reward two weeks later for information leading to Aguilar’s arrest, but efforts in finding him were unsuccessful until last Thursday, when Aguilar was arrested during a traffic stop on I-40 with another Havasu resident, AJ Schoenhardt. During that traffic stop, police allegedly found two firearms and a quantity of narcotic drugs.
Both men were charged with felony counts of possession of narcotics and weapons misconduct. Aguilar was additionally charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, dispatching a firearm and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
Schoenhardt was also charged with one felony count of hindering prosecution.
As of Thursday, felony indictments remained pending for Aguilar and Schoenhardt in Mohave Superior Court.
