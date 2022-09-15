A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last week on charges related to a shooting incident at London Bridge Beach earlier this year. Now, a trial date has been set for an alleged accessory in the offense.

Anthony E. Rodriguez, 22, is scheduled to stand trial in November on charges including disrupting a criminal investigation, hindering prosecution and rendering false reports to law enforcement, in a possible attempt to shield 20-year-old Havasu resident Andres J. Aguilar from justice in a case of gunshots fired in the area of London Bridge Beach in late May.

