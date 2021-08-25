Lake Havasu City received notification from the Federal Emergency Management Agency of a grant award that will provide the city with $90,000.
The program provides federal funding directly to local fire departments and emergency organizations. The purpose for the grant is to help firefighters and first responders obtain the equipment, training and other resources necessary to protect the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.
The city says the funds will be used to help the Lake Havasu City Fire Department purchase eleven new thermal imaging cameras to replace outdated units. TICs provide the ability to detect heat signatures within a structure allowing for trapped and or unseen victims to be found through the smoke of a fire.
