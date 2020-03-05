The two signs say “Neighbors Assisted Living.” They each stand in front of large buildings on Jamaica Boulevard and Havasupai Boulevard.
One naturally would assume that the friendly-sounding name was chosen because the facilities are located in residential neighborhoods. The people who live in the Neighbors facilities most certainly are neighbors to those residing in the area’s single family homes.
While that connection is true, it’s not how the “Neighbors” name came about – not by a longshot.
The Neighbors name was born from the fact that two of the four facilities’ owners were neighbors decades ago in California. And by total coincidence, all four owners are next-door neighbors today in Lake Havasu City.
What better name for their jointly-owned business than “Neighbors”?
Reunited
Sandy Huizenga and her husband, Dave, were unloading groceries from their car when they noticed a couple milling around in the driveway of the vacant house next door.
“That looks like Todd Back,” Dave said, eyeing the strangers.
“That IS Todd Back,” Sandy replied.
With that, Dave bounded over to greet the couple.
“I told Dave, ‘Wait! We have groceries,’” Sandy recalled. “But Dave just kept on walking.”
As it turned out, the Backs had just purchased the home next to the Huizengas.
It wasn’t the first time Dave and Todd had been neighbors. When the two men were youngsters, their families were neighbors in California. All the kids up and down the street hung out together from grade school through high school. Everyone knew everyone else’s families.
“It was the kind of neighborhood where, if the garage door was open, the neighbor kids were welcome to visit each other’s houses,” Sandy said.
When Dave and Todd moved out of their families’ homes, they fell far out of touch until the day they met up again in Havasu.
The Huizengas purchased their Havasu home in 2018. The Backs bought the house next door in December 2019.
The partnership
A business opportunity presented itself to the two couples. On Jan. 1 this year, they became equal partners when they purchased the Havasupai assisted living facility. (It formerly was known as Sun Haven.) The couples opened the Jamaica facility on Feb. 1.
Sandy said that Dave and Todd have day jobs elsewhere. She and Nancy Back handle the day-to-day business of Neighbors Assisted Living.
“Nancy is an RN, so she is the medical director for both facilities,” Sandy said. “I handle the administrative work. All four of us have business and clinical skills, so I think we make a good team. We all have a passion to provide the best care and the best food for our residents.”
She said it’s not unusual for the two couples to conduct impromptu backyard business meetings.
“With Todd and Nancy being right next door, it’s easy for us to get together. We stand at the fence and talk all the time,” Sandy said.
Combined, the Neighbors facilities employ 16 people; 10 are full time. The facilities can accommodate 16 residents at each site. For details, call 928-855-5558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.