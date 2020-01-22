PHOENIX – Legislation to require mandatory 5-year prison terms for anyone who sells opioids such as fentanyl will go to the state House floor for a vote, but not in its current form.
Current law says people convicted of possession of narcotics for sale calls for a sentence of at least four years behind bars. But that statute also says those who have sold just a small amount are eligible for probation.
The version of HB 2036 approved by the House Judiciary Committee would say that probation option does not apply if the drug is heroin or fentanyl, the latter being a synthetic and particularly concentrated opioid. Rep. Steve Pierce, R-Prescott, who agreed to sponsor the legislation at the request of The Prescott Daily Courier, questioned whether such a proposal makes total sense, especially in the way it also would sweep up those who sell drugs to support their own habit.
“I think we have too many people who are incarcerated that need treatment,” he told the panel. And then there’s the money, with the cost of running the Department of Corrections eating up about 10% of the entire state budget.
“But, frankly, we can’t afford to keep doing what we’ve been doing,’’ Pierce told colleagues.
He was not alone.
Several members of the panel, including three of the six who voted for it, said they support the bill but had serious questions about whether putting more people behind bars is the solution. More to the point, a few made it clear that they would not support the bill when it goes to the full House unless substantial changes are made.
Joel Feinman who heads the Pima County Public Defender’s Office, argued that the law needs to recognize that not everyone who sells fentanyl or heroin — which also would be covered by this bill — is the same.
He said his own study found that 75 percent of those charged with selling drugs were “small-time users selling drugs to support their habit.’’ And 59 percent of that group, Feinman said, were first-time offenders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.