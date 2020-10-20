Two Lake Havasu City residents will be arraigned after their arrest last month on felony drug charges.
According to police, several victims suffered near-fatal overdoses last month due to counterfeit prescription medication. As apprehension grew in the Havasu community, police say a witness who wished to remain anonymous identified Dominic L. Kurn, 26, and William J. Rabon, 21, as possible suspects in the case.
On Sept. 29, officers contacted Rabon at his McCulloch Boulevard residence. Officers described an “overwhelming” odor of marijuana within the residence when the door was opened. Rabon and Kurn agreed to exit the residence and speak with investigators, the report said, and they were detained at the scene.
According to the police report, Kurn and Rabon denied knowledge of the circulation of prescription drugs in Havasu, but allegedly admitted to the presence of other drugs in the home. Officers obtained a warrant to search the residence, the report said, and both suspects were transported to Lake Havasu City Police Department for further questioning.
Police say investigators’ search of the residence yielded a large number of glass bongs, quantities of marijuana, marijuana edibles and 47 THC oil cartridges. Officers also allegedly found quantities of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, a digital scale, a .40 caliber handgun, and more than $2,500 in cash.
No prescription pills – counterfeit or otherwise – were found in the execution of the search warrant. Investigation into Kurn’s and Rabon’s alleged activities was prompted fears of counterfeit medication, police said. But according to statements by Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray last week, there appeared to be no connection between the two suspects and last month’s alleged overdoses.
Due to the quantity of drugs and paraphernalia allegedly found at the time of their arrest, both men were arrested on felony drug sales charges.
Kurn has been charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon during a drug offense.
Rabon has been charged with felony counts of possession of narcotics for sale, possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon during a drug offense.
As of Tuesday, Rabon remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond. Kurn did not appear to be in custody at the jail as of this week.
