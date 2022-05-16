Over the past several weeks, Detectives with the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, which is part of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET), conducted an investigation of subjects selling Fentanyl pills and methamphetamine throughout the Lake Havasu City Area.
On May 13, 2022, at approximately 7:15 p.m., with assistance from the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, Detectives contacted the suspects during a traffic stop. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as 41-year-old Yucca resident Neely Alley and 37-year-old Yucca resident Rande Kessinger. Both were taken into custody without incident. The search of the vehicle revealed 195 Fentanyl pills, ¼ pound of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia.
Neely Alley was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, transportation of narcotic drugs, transportation of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended drivers license. Alley is being held on a $50,000.00 cash-only bond and was transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Rande Kessinger was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, transportation of narcotic drugs, transportation of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a fugitive from justice warrant. Kessinger is being held on a $50,000.00 cash-only bond and was transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
