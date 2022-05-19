Authorities have made 33 fentanyl-related arrests in Lake Havasu City within the past 12 weeks – and according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, its use has only increased in recent years.
Two more arrests were made Thursday, according to city officials. Lake Havasu City Police on Thursday arrested Thomas Nichols, 39, and John Aguirre, 57, in an early morning search of a home in the 3300 block of Sorrell Lane. According to a news release, Nichols and Aguirre face charges related to drug sales and possession. The search was the result of an ongoing investigation into fentanyl sales in the Havasu area, police said.
City officials released a public service announcement on Wednesday to express concerns as to the increasing number of fentanyl cases in Havasu. The controlled substance affects users in a manner similar to morphine, but is described by law enforcement officials as being 100 times more potent. It has been increasingly found in counterfeit opioid medication throughout the country, which has presented often fatal results.
“Fentanyl pills have become very common over the past two years,” said Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tyler Tribolet this week. “The pills are mass-produced in other countries and brought into the United States, where they are sold at a relatively low cost to the consumer.”
Tribolet the danger associated with fentanyl overdoses present challenges to investigators as well as users.
“With no regulations on the production process, there are unknown amounts of fentanyl in each counterfeit (opioid) pill, leading to a significant rise in accidental drug overdoses across the country and within our community.”
Unintended consequence of opioid regulation
Last year, opioid overdoses in Arizona reached their lowest rate since the Arizona Department of Health Services began publishing its monthly opioid report in June 2017. In the five years since that report began publication, Mohave County records show more than 500 opioid overdoses were reported countywide.
In 2016, there were 127.5 opioid prescriptions distributed in Mohave County per 100 residents. Two years later, the state’s congress passed legislation that would reduce the amount of such medications prescribed to Arizona patients, with an additional allocation of state funding to aid in treatment for opioid addiction.
According to Tribolet, the recent prominence of fentanyl has been an unintended consequence to efforts made in stopping the opioid crisis.
“The opioid pandemic across the United States created a large market for illegal alternatives such as heroin and prescription pill abuse,” Tribolet said. ”Counterfeit pills containing fentanyl have increased because they are affordable and readily available for the consumer.”
Statewide
Lake Havasu City officials’ public service announcement this week coincided with the sentencing of Diego Ediel Chaparro in Maricopa County.
According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, Chaparro was arrested after Maricopa County law enforcement officers on Dec. 1 witnessed him in the act of conducting a drug transaction in a parking lot. Chaparro was allegedly in possession of 45,000 fentanyl pills. According to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, officers seized an additional 122,000 fentanyl pills during a search of Chaparro’s home. Investigators also seized six kilograms of fentanyl powder, currency and packaging materials in the case.
Chaparro pleaded guilty to one count of attempt to commit possession of a narcotic drug, and was sentenced to 3.5 years in an Arizona state prison.
About two weeks after Chaparro’s arrest last year, the Scottsdale Police Department announced on Dec. 16 the largest fentanyl-related drug seizure in Arizona’s history.
During that operation, U.S. Drug Enforcement and Scottsdale Police officials seized almost 1.7 million fentanyl pills and 10 kilograms of powdered fentanyl – with a an estimated combined street value of about $9 million. The pills were allegedly tied to the Mexico’s Sinaloa drug cartel.
According to statements by DEA officials last year, an estimated 40% of all fentanyl pills seized by law enforcement have contained a potentially lethal dose of the drug.
